Patricia Mae Vermace
Indianola - Services for Patricia Mae Vermace, 64, who passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Indianola Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home, will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, at the Indianola First United Methodist Church with burial following in the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines.
She is survived by her husband, John Vermace; children, Micheal (Heidi) Vermace and Fayth (Shane) Day; grandchildren, Cole, Alie, Parker, Madalyn and Raelyn; mother, Edna Walker; siblings, Pennie Stafford, Janice Bogaards and Dwayne Walker II. She was preceded in death by her father, Dwayne Walker.
Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Memorials can be made in Patricia's name to the John Stoddard Cancer Center for Breast Cancer Research in Des Moines. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019