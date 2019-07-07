Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Indianola First United Methodist Church
Patricia Mae Vermace

Patricia Mae Vermace Obituary
Patricia Mae Vermace

Indianola - Services for Patricia Mae Vermace, 64, who passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Indianola Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home, will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, at the Indianola First United Methodist Church with burial following in the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines.

She is survived by her husband, John Vermace; children, Micheal (Heidi) Vermace and Fayth (Shane) Day; grandchildren, Cole, Alie, Parker, Madalyn and Raelyn; mother, Edna Walker; siblings, Pennie Stafford, Janice Bogaards and Dwayne Walker II. She was preceded in death by her father, Dwayne Walker.

Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Memorials can be made in Patricia's name to the John Stoddard Cancer Center for Breast Cancer Research in Des Moines. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019
