Patricia Marie Nelson
Ankeny - Pat Nelson, 73, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after a 4 year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born February 22, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to Irving and Adeline Rogoff.
Pat lived in the Des Moines area since 1958 and attended Des Moines Technical High School. She also attended the Des Moines Skill Center where she studied Printing, and it became her passion. She spent several years working for Iowa Credit Union League and IMT Insurance. Pat then worked at Mercy Medical Center, for a total of 33 years, the last position being in Human Resources as an associate. She cherished her family and spent as much time as she could with them. Pat also loved and collected owls.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, James; son, James II; grandchildren, James and Lindsey Nelson; sister, Carol Kurtz of Kamiah, ID, many nieces and nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adeline and Irving; son, David Cockerham; her brothers, Irv, Allen, Fred, and Jack Rogoff; sister, Grace Maxon, and niece, Elly Mae Maxon.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. A private family graveside will be held at Glendale Cemetery.
