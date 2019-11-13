Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Marie Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Marie Nelson Obituary
Patricia Marie Nelson

Ankeny - Pat Nelson, 73, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after a 4 year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born February 22, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to Irving and Adeline Rogoff.

Pat lived in the Des Moines area since 1958 and attended Des Moines Technical High School. She also attended the Des Moines Skill Center where she studied Printing, and it became her passion. She spent several years working for Iowa Credit Union League and IMT Insurance. Pat then worked at Mercy Medical Center, for a total of 33 years, the last position being in Human Resources as an associate. She cherished her family and spent as much time as she could with them. Pat also loved and collected owls.

Pat is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, James; son, James II; grandchildren, James and Lindsey Nelson; sister, Carol Kurtz of Kamiah, ID, many nieces and nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adeline and Irving; son, David Cockerham; her brothers, Irv, Allen, Fred, and Jack Rogoff; sister, Grace Maxon, and niece, Elly Mae Maxon.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. A private family graveside will be held at Glendale Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -