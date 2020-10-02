Patricia Maye Teater
Windsor Heights - Patricia Maye Teater passed away peacefully at home on October 2, 2020 of natural causes and a broken heart. Her beloved husband, Harold left this earth on September 11, 2020 to prepare for their new home in Heaven.
The Holy Rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM on October 7, 2020 immediately followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church. Masks and safe social distancing are requested. The services will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com
at 10: 15 AM and scroll to the bottom of Patricia's Obituary to join us for the service. There will be a private interment at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Patricia was the third child born to John and Esther (O'Mara) Miller on May 31, 1931 in Dalhart, Texas. She lived in Dalhart until her high school graduation at age 16. Besides her Honor Roll studies, she was very active in school activities including Speech, Drama, Fine Arts, School Newspaper, Yearbook and the Girls Sorority The Huddle Club~ who spent countless hours helping out the less fortunate. She was a member of her Church Choir, Dalhart Coral Club and the Dalhart High marching band where she played flute.
At age 16, she attended Chillicothe College in Chillicothe, MO where she met her future husband, Harold Lord Teater. They were married on September 3, 1949 at St. John Basilica in Des Moines, Iowa. They celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on September 3rd of this year.
After marriage she continued her art education at Grandview College, The Des Moines Art Center and at Drake University under the direction of Des Moines Artist Jules Kirshenbaum.
She was an avid collector of Antiques and Fine Arts.
Patricia was active and well known in business, religious and civic circles. A world traveler, party planner extraordinaire, award winning seamstress, avid tennis player, genealogist and writer, she was past president of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Antiquists II Antique Study Club, a member of the Iowa and National Genealogy Societies, the DM Builders Auxiliary and member of Des Moines Golf and Country Club. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church Altar and Rosary Society, Mercy Hospital Auxiliary ~ one of the founders of the gift & floral shop, Pillars of Mercy Honoree, Dowling Catholic High School Presidents Club, Serra Club, National Conference of Christians and Jews. She was a member of the Knights and Ladies of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.
Patricia leaves behind her five broken hearted daughters, Belinda (Eric) Barntsen of Omaha, NE, Tricia Teater of Evanston, IL, Kelli (Jim) Jacobi of Rhinelander, WI, Jill Cain of Marietta, GA and Angie (Ron) Doyle of Vallonia, IN; four Grandchildren~ Christopher Geary, Holly Rochelle, Megan Cihla and Rachel Krieger; and three great grandchildren~ Carolyne Rochelle, Madelyn Cihla and Aiden Cihla.
Patricia will be remembered for her true Irish exuberance, her smiling Irish eyes, her wit and laughter and love of all things purple. She led a life well traveled and well read. She was a very special daughter, wife, mother and friend to all.
In lieu of flowers, and in her honor, donations may be made to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, the Dowling High School Scholarship Fund or to the special charity of your heart. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
.