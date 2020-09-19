Patricia 'Pat' Mulvihill
Des Moines - Patricia "Pat" Craven Mulvihill 99 of Des Moines died on September 16, 2020 of COVID-19.
Pat was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Dr. J.G. and Alice (Duffy) Craven on May 30, 1921. She attended St Augustin's elementary school and graduated from St Joseph's Academy. Well into her 90's Pat loved to lunch with her St Augustin's girl friends. Pat graduated from Iowa State University in 1943 with a degree in journalism. At Iowa State Pat worked on campus publications. She was a member of Theta Sigma Phi (now Association for Women in Communications) journalism honorary. Pat was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. After graduating from Iowa State, Pat worked for Meredith Publishing as a copy writer in Advertising Sales for Better Homes and Gardens. During World War II Pat volunteered as a driver for the American Red Cross Motor Corps.
Pat loved her summers at Clear Lake where she shared her love of sailing with her brother Joe. Pat also loved to dance particularly in the "big band" era.
Pat married James Mulvihill on April 12, 1947 and was his loving wife for 58 years. Pat and Jim raised their family on a farm south of Ames. Pat shared her love of dancing with her daughter Patty and volunteered for many happy years with dance recitals. She traveled with her children to Ireland, London and New York and spent many happy winters with her husband in Palm Desert, California.
Pat participated in sorority alumni groups, Questers and the Altar and Rosary Society in Ames and Des Moines. After moving to Des Moines later in life she joined St Ambrose Parish and made many great friends at the Plaza Condominium.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, JG and Alice Craven, her daughter Patricia Mulvihill, her husband, James Mulvihill, her brother Joe Craven, brothers-in-law Jack Mulvihill, Dan Mulvihill, Mark Mulvihill, Danny Phelan, Lew Darnell and sisters-in-law Jean Craven, Jane Mulvihill, Mary Kay Darnell, Sister Sheila Mulvihill, and Suzanne Higdon. She is survived by her daughter Julie Mulvihill of St Louis Park, MN, her son James (Darcy) Mulvihill of Ames, brother-in-law Robert (Josetta) Mulvihill, sisters-in-law Mary Mulvihill, Jeanine Mulvihill and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial remembrances may be made to St. Augustin's church or St Ambrose Cathedral.
Funeral Mass at St Ambrose Cathedral at 10 am on Tuesday September 22. Viewing and family greeting at 9 am.
Pat's funeral service will be live-streamed on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. A link will be shared shortly before 10 am at the top of her obituary on the Iles Funeral Homes website www.ilescares.com