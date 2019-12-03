Services
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
515-989-3510
Des Moines/Carlisle - Patricia Joe Murphy passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Taylor House in Des Moines. A private family service was held for Patricia and she was buried in the Carlisle City Cemetery. Patricia was born in Lacona, Iowa on December 23, 1932 to Harold and Frances Haltom. Patricia worked for Northwestern Bell for many years. Patricia is survived by her children Diana(Gigi)Portel and Michael(Lisa)Murphy; siblings, Frank Haltom and Ida Mae Wright. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Frances.

Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
