Patricia Owens
Altoona - Patricia Ann Owens, 78, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born April 3, 1941 in Des Moines, Iowa to Ross and Dorothy Wimber. Family meant everything to her and she adored her grandchildren. Her favorite pastimes were dancing, fishing, and playing Yahtzee.
Patricia is survived by her husband Ron, children Danny (Wendy) Owens, Steve Owens, and Ronda Owens, 10 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Dorothy Wimber, two sisters, Donna Boggs, Norma Fiser and brother Larry Wimber.
Visitation will begin at 10:30AM, followed by funeral service at 1PM, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Burial will take place at Powers Warren Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.HamiltonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 11, 2019