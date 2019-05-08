|
|
Patricia "Pat" Paulsen
Waukee - Patricia "Pat" Paulsen, 70, of Waukee passed peacefully early Sunday morning, May 5, 2019, with her family by her side.
Pat was born to George and Ann Nelson on January 13, 1949 in Long Island, NY, and grew up in Des Moines, Iowa. She attended The University of Iowa where she received her BA in 1971.
While at the University of Iowa, she met and married the love of her life, Grant, beginning their loving marriage of 48 years. Early in marriage they lived in Sacramento, California and Iowa City, ultimately settling in West Des Moines to raise their family.
Pat was dedicated to everything she did in life, from teaching in high school, to serving as a tax preparer for over 30 years, and participating in the community. In her free time she enjoyed Hawkeye football games, playing bridge with friends, traveling, and spending time with family at the lake house.
Pat never let the challenges in life get in the way of what was important to her. She was passionate about friends, family and family traditions, especially during the holidays, when she served homemade Polish dishes. The holidays were her favorite times of year. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, her greatest source of pride and joy.
Pat is survived by her husband, Grant; and her children, Mark (Jennifer) Paulsen, Scott (Mimi) Paulsen and Kristen (Jay) Johnson all of Urbandale, Iowa. She is survived by five grandchildren, Joseph, Nicholas, and Andrew Paulsen and Aubrey and Matthew Johnson. She is also survived by her sister, Kathie Nelson of Dallas, Texas.
Visitation will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway in West Des Moines on Thursday, May 9 from 5 to 7 pm with a Rosary to begin at 4:30. The funeral Mass will be at St. Boniface Church in Waukee on Friday, May 10 at 10 am followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 8, 2019