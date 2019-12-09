|
|
Patricia "Pat" (Wadle) Reeves
Knoxville - Patricia "Pat" Margaret (Wadle) Reeves, age 73 of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Pat was born on April 11, 1946, southwest of Melcher, the daughter of Matthias and Blanche (Wachter) Wadle. She was the sixth child born out of eleven, and the last one to be delivered at home. Pat attended Pleasant Ridge Country School and then attended and graduated from Knoxville High School, Class of 1964.
Pat was united in marriage to Charles "Chuck" Reeves on August 27, 1966 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Melcher Dallas. While in 8th grade, Chuck invited Pat to the school Christmas party. They had an instant connection and enoyed over 53 years of marriage before her passing. Pat and Chuck were blessed with four children, Anna, Becki, Jackie, and Patrick.
After marrying, Pat worked in Des Moines for two years, then she and Chuck moved to Arkansas. After moving back to Knoxville, her main focus was raising her family. She later worked for Collins Hospital and then worked at the Knoxville Journal Express. She also managed the Pella Chronicle. Her last five years of employment were as office manager at Smith's Fertilizer and Grain. She retired in 2002. Pat was a 50 year member of Beta Sigma Phi and volunteered for many years with Meals on Wheels and at the Good Samaritan Free Clinic.
Visitation for Pat will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville, beginning at 3:00 P.M. Pat's family will be present to greet friends and relatives from 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., with a rosary to follow.
Pat's wishes were to be cremated. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Knoxville at 10:30 A.M. A private family burial will take place on a later date at Graceland Cemetery.
Those left to cherish Pat's memory include her husband, Charles "Chuck" Reeves; children, Anna (Rod) Dempewolf, Becki (Jim) Neer, Jackie (Doug) Burgess, and Patrick (Wendi) Reeves; ten grandchildren, Spencer, Audrey, and Evan Dempewolf, Jessica (Dusty) Hardin, T.J. (Micah Garton) Love, Kory (Kate) Swan, Brittney (Logan Chambers) Swan, Seth (Nicole Chenet) Swan, Ty and Sophia Reeves; one great-grandchild, Hux Swan; siblings, Eunice DeLong, Ron (Carole) Wadle, Mel (Carole) Wadle, John Wadle, Maurice (Videlle) Wadle, Mary (Rick) Steinberg, Eldon (Gloria) Wadle, Michelle (Stephen Sombar) Wadle, and Barb (Jim) McGaughran.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Matthias and Blanche Wadle, and one brother, Merrill Wadle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Pat's memory to the Dreamweaver Foundation and KHS Class of 1964 Scholarship Fund. Online condolences can be sent to www.winfieldfh.com.
