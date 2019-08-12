Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
The Well Covenant Church
2625 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Patricia Felderman
Patricia Rexann Felderman


1945 - 2019
Patricia Rexann Felderman Obituary
Patricia Rexann Felderman

Pleasant Hill, IA - Patricia Felderman, age 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home in Pleasant Hill.

Patricia was born July 22, 1945 in Des Moines, Iowa to Rex and Ruth Shoop. She was the owner/operator of City Slicker Gifts in Pleasant Hill for many years. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Eastern Polk Quilt Guild. Patricia was a wonderful baker and cook. She enjoyed the Iowa State Fair and entered many of her baked goods into their competitions. She also liked crafting and was very active in her church, The Well Covenant Church.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Felderman; children, Steve (Melinda) Larsen, Deborah Larsen, Shaun (Tina) Felderman, and Kalyn (Jim) Zuber; grandchildren, Emma, Tristan, Brianna, Sharon, Nicole, and Paula; great-grandchildren, Aven and Raleigh; father, Rex Shoop; brother, Alan (Phyllis) Shoop; and other extended family and an extensive circle of friends. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Shoop; son, Dirk Felderman; and her first husband, Roger Larsen.

There will be a visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW, Altoona. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at The Well Covenant Church, 2625 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines and will conclude with interment at Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be disbursed to UnityPoint Hospice and The Well Covenant Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 12, 2019
