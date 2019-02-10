|
Patricia Ruth Deaton
Des Moines -
Patricia Ruth Deaton died February 1, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa at Scottish Rite Park. Burial of the cremains will be at Avon Cemetery and a private gathering of remembrance will be held at a later date.
Pat was born May 25, 1930, in Davenport, Iowa. Her family moved to Des Moines in 1942. She attended Roosevelt High School (Class of 1949) and at Drake University, where she was float chairman for the Chi Omega Sorority house's Homecoming float entry which won first prize.
Pat married C. Ray Deaton in 1958, and Pat adored being a mom to their two daughters. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a local meditation group.
Pat was very creative and some of her stitchery designs were sold by Better Homes and Gardens as kits. She was a very social person who never lost her sense of humor. Some of Pat's favorite lines were: 'Life is just a dance', 'I'm making it up as I go' and finally 'I'll see you on the other side'.
Pat is survived by her daughters, Valerie Lynne Deaton of the Dominican Republic, Lisa Ann (Leslie Ann Gearhart) Deaton of Des Moines, by her elder brother Raymond C. Giese and by her nieces and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C. Ray Deaton and by her twin brother, David B. Giese
The family would like to thank the staff of Scottish Rite Park, and her doctor, Dr. Paul Volker, for all of the loving care they provided for Pat. Memorial Contributions can be made to Alley Cats Allies, which helps injured and displaced cats (at Alleycat.org) or Iowa Public Radio (iowapublicradio.org).
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 10, 2019