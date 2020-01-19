|
|
Patricia S Pigott
Des Moines -
"There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains" ~ Patricia (Patty) Schimberg Pigott passed peacefully on January 17, 2020, in Des Moines surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, Please see Iles website for details at www.ilescares.com. (When times are confirmed)
Patty was born July 17, 1940, in Cedar Rapids to Charles and Gwendolyn Schimberg. She attended the University of Iowa and graduated with a degree in education and went on to be an elementary school teacher in Colorado. After volunteering for Hospice for a number of years, Patty realized her passion was in caring for others and pursued her Nursing degree. She went on to work in both Oncology and the Adolescent Eating Disorders Unit. Her primary role was as a dedicated mother, grandmother and homemaker.
Patty enriched many lives with her kindness and infectious spirit. She found so much enjoyment getting to know each and every person she met and always left others with a smile. She could walk into a room full of strangers and leave with a room full of friends. She dedicated her life to nurturing her children, family and the gardens she loved to see blossom and grow. She instilled this same spirit in her children and grandchildren and her loving spirit lives on within the family she created.
Patty was preceded in death by her husband Richard F. Pigott; parents Charles and Gwendolyn; brothers Jim, Jack and Joe and grandson Jacob. She is survived by her 2 sisters Carol and Linda, 6 children; Sunny (Steve), John (Stefanie), Rick (Gini), Wendy, Susan (Jason) and Jaimi (Jason). She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren; Richie, Brandon, Kaylee, Luke, Nate, Cameryn, Aaron, Audrey (Matt), Juan Pablo, Adam, Jared, David, Blair, Carder, Cayden and Will and great granddaughter Thea. She is also survived by her companion Frank Child.
Because of her work with Hospice, please make any contributions to Hospice of Central Iowa, 2910 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020