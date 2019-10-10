|
|
Patricia Stanley Baldwin
Des Moines - Patricia Stanley Baldwin died peacefully in her home on October 9th surrounded by her family's love.
Pat was born in Florence, Italy on November 17, 1932 to American parents. In 1954 she married her childhood friend Nicholas Baldwin, who was also from an American family living there.
Nicholas and Patricia moved to Des Moines in 1956 to start their family, when Nicholas began his career at the Des Moines Register.
In the years that followed, Pat raised four children and volunteered countless hours in the community. She was a docent at the Des Moines Art Center, spent 18 years helping out at Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC), tutored English to immigrants through Drake University, and housed immigrants from Viet Nam and Poland. She especially enjoyed working with refugees through Lutheran Social Services and it's Circle of Friends program.
Pat had always felt at home in different cultures, having lived, worked and traveled in both Europe and Asia her whole life. Right up to the age of eighty she traveled alone to South Korea to visit her granddaughter.
Pat lost her husband at the age of fifty and made it her mission to nurture and strengthen the ties between her far flung family throughout the rest of her life.
Nothing mattered more to her and we adored her right back. She was preceded in death by her husband Nicholas, her daughter Celia, and her son Colin. She is survived by her Sister Francesca White, her children Brian (Sue) Baldwin, and Lisa (Rob) Lumbard, grandsons Nate, Alex, and Nicholas and granddaughters Marcella and Alaena. She also leaves behind eight great grandchildren and a loyal dachshund named Taffy.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday October 14, 2019, at Dunn's Chapel at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to DMARC, Lutheran Social Services, or EMBARC. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019