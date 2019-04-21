|
Patricia Taylor
Fort Dodge - Patricia J. Taylor, 92, of Fort Dodge, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Friendship Haven.
A service honoring Patricia's life will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, April 26, in the Tompkins Celebration Center at Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge, Iowa, with the Rev. Dr. Austin Hill officiating. Private family interment services will be held in Menlo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the West Central Valley Library. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Fort Dodge.
Patricia Joan Walters, the daughter of William Arthur and Pearl (Robinson) Walters, was born January 22, 1927, in Glidden, Iowa. She graduated from Guthrie Center High School in 1944. She received her teaching certificate and taught in country school near Menlo. On May 30, 1948, Patricia was united in marriage to Wayne Taylor at Jefferson Center Church in rural Adair County. Patricia raised her family and later received her B.A. in education from Drake University. She and Wayne lived near Casey until 2000 when they moved to Fort Dodge.
Patricia was a member of First Presbyterian Church and was involved in many church groups. She liked to entertain and frequently organized neighborhood activities. She collected dolls, loved to read and enjoyed gardening. Patricia took pleasure in quilting and needlework. She made handcrafted quilts for her children and grandchildren.
Patricia taught third grade at Menlo and Stuart-Menlo Community Schools from 1965 until her retirement in 1991. She touched many lives with her wisdom and fun-loving spirit.
Her family, especially her grandchildren, were the lights and loves of her life. She welcomed them with a smile and a hug, and always made them feel special. She hosted 'Grandma Camp' on the farm in the summer and created a sense of adventure with games and fun activities.
Patricia is survived by her children, Gary (Karen) Taylor, Lakeland, Tenn.; Catherine (John) O'Brien, Ankeny; and Brent (Kathy) Taylor, Fort Dodge; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two step grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren; and her brother Don Walters, Guthrie Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wayne, two sisters and two brothers.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019