Patricia Varnum
Ankeny - Patricia (Pattie) Louise Varnum, 86 went to be with the Lord on November 10, 2019 at Mill Pond Care Center in Ankeny, Iowa. Her funeral service will be held this Friday, November 15th at Memorial Services of Iowa located at 4208 North Ankeny Blvd. Family will greet visitors from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with a funeral to follow at 2:00 pm. Reception to follow at DRA Properties in Ankeny. Pattie was born on December 30, 1932 to Doc and Alice Finley. Pattie worked at various places throughout her life, Some of her favorite places to work were the Highland Park Shopper, Easter Seals Iowa, and the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. She married Fred Tomlinson and together they raised Susan, Rick and Brian. In 1983, she married the love of her life, Donald (Don) Varnum. Don and his children and grandchildren were so wonderful to Pattie. In Pattie's spare time, she enjoyed doing crafts of all kinds, watching QVC, dressing up as Santa and Mrs. Claus with Don, and listening to all types of music. She is survived by her children: Susan (Dennis) Albaugh, Rick Tomlinson, and Brian (Mitzie) Tomlinson, her stepchildren: Dan (Denise)Varnum, Paul (Christy) Varnum, LaVonne (Steve) Flystad, and Kirsten (Mike) Lane. The family would like to say an extra special thank you to the staff at Mill Pond and UnityPoint Hospice for all of their love and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either UnityPoint Hospice or Easter Seals Iowa.
