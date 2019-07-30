|
Patricia Wilson
Ankeny - Patricia Ann Wilson, 79, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Ankeny Funeral Home from 5 to 7. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Ankeny First United Methodist Church. Memorials may be directed to Taylor House and Ankeny First United Methodist Church. Burial at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Patricia was born on July 18, 1940, in Champaign, Illinois, to William and Cornelia Taylor. She was united in marriage to Richard Hamilton Wilson on February 23, 1963. Patricia was active in many groups and enjoyed reading, antiquing and travel (bus tours and Branson).
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Richard; children, Scott (Jennie) Wilson and Wendy (Tracy) Kralik; 4 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 30, 2019