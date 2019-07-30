Services
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Ankeny First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Wilson


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Wilson Obituary
Patricia Wilson

Ankeny - Patricia Ann Wilson, 79, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Ankeny Funeral Home from 5 to 7. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Ankeny First United Methodist Church. Memorials may be directed to Taylor House and Ankeny First United Methodist Church. Burial at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Patricia was born on July 18, 1940, in Champaign, Illinois, to William and Cornelia Taylor. She was united in marriage to Richard Hamilton Wilson on February 23, 1963. Patricia was active in many groups and enjoyed reading, antiquing and travel (bus tours and Branson).

Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Richard; children, Scott (Jennie) Wilson and Wendy (Tracy) Kralik; 4 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Online condolences and memories may be shared on Patricia page at www.Ankenyfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now