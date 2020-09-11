1/1
Patrick B. Bates
Patrick B. Bates

Patrick B. Bates age 69, died from cancer August 10, 2020. A memorial celebration will be held in the coming months.

Surviving are his wife, Faye, his mother, Wilma Akins, his brother, Michael Bates, his half-brother, Skip Morgan, and many nieces and nephews. His father, Lionell G. Bates, preceded Patrick in death.

While living in Des Moines, IA, Patrick's careers included WHO Television, the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and Time Frame Productions, as a Director and owner/partner with Faye, making educational video programs. After moving to Santa Fe, NM, Patrick continued to produce a wide variety of video programming, always bringing collaboration and joy to his work.

Patrick loved his family, socializing, music, photography, travel, and technology. With his easy manner and desire to share his professional skills, Patrick was a mentor and friend to many, known for his kindness, booming laugher, creative and technical skills, and a willingness to give of his time to others.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
