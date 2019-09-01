Services
All Saints Church
216 All Saints Dr
Stuart, IA
(515) 523-1943
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
216 All Saints Dr.
Stuart, IA
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
216 All Saints Dr.
Stuart, IA
1938 - 2019
Patrick B. Day Obituary
Patrick B. Day

Dexter - Patrick B. Day, 80, of Dexter, Ia passed away on August 28, 2019.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 7th at All Saints Catholic Church, 216 All Saints Dr. Stuart, Iowa.

Patrick was born December 29, 1938 in Del Norte, Colorado. He lived most of his life in Urbandale, IA. where he and his wife Glenna owned Patrick's Hair Styles and The Lollipop Children's salon until their retirement to Diamondhead Lake.

Patrick will be greatly missed by his wife Glenna of 58 years; children, Kelly Hemry, Lisa Anderson (Tom), and Matthew Day (Tracy), and daughter-in-law, Allyson (Chris Cooper); sister, Judy Kelley (Jim); 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Patrick Day.

Family will receive friends at 10am on Saturday Sept. 7th with a luncheon being served following the Memorial Mass.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to All Saints Catholic Church in Stuart, Ia.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 1, 2019
