|
|
Patrick Bonz
Des Moines - Patrick "Pat" J. Bonz, passed away suddenly at home of natural causes on February 27th, 2020. He was 53 years young- a loving Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle, Friend, and Volunteer. He was born on December 29th, 1966 in Dubuque, IA to Thomas and Donna Bonz. He graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque and earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from Georgia Southwestern State University.
Family will greet friends for a visitation at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home at 8201 Hickman Road Urbandale, IA 50322-4307 on Thursday, March 5th from 5-8 pm. The memorial service will be held Friday, March 6th at 10am at Caldwell Parrish in Urbandale.
Pat was an enthusiastic member of the Boy Scouts of America. He earned his Eagle Scout distinction in 1985 at Troop 94 in Dubuque, IA where he later became a Scoutmaster. He was also awarded the Silver Beaver Award and the District Award of Merit at the Mid-Iowa Council in Des Moines, Iowa. Pat served as a proud member of the Marine Reserve Program. Photography was a passion for Pat, in which he took countless pictures for The Northwest Iowa Review, Americus Times-Recorder, Habitat for Humanity International, St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Boy Scouts of America, and was the Former Manager of News and Photo at the Philmont Scout Ranch. His photos can still be seen on the Facebook page: Pat Bonz Photography.
Pat proudly worked for the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Des Moines, IA. Customer's often thought Pat was the owner of the store because of how helpful and friendly he was to everyone. He also spent his free time building homes on volunteer trips through Habitat for Humanity to various countries around the world. His latest trip being to Nepal in November of 2019.
Pat was an avid member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church at Drake where he performed for the choir, volunteered his photography and brought donuts and a smile on Sundays. He loved watching sports and especially took pride in his Green Bay Packers football team. One of the many great joys in his life were his nieces, nephews and great nieces.
Pat is survived by his brother Michael Bonz of Des Moines, IA, sisters Kathy (Doug) Stahr of Sherrill, IA, Lori (Frank) Bonz of Des Moines, IA and Jamie Bonz of Dubuque, IA, and sister-in-law Elizabeth Bonz of Asbury, IA. He is also survived by his nephews and niece: Scott (Julie) Bonz, Cristen (Victor) Bonz, Michael Bonz and great nieces: Hailie, Hope and Bentley Bonz.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Donna Bonz and niece/godchild Caitlyn Bonz all of Asbury, IA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in his name to St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Habitat for Humanity-Des Moines, or the Boy Scouts of America.
Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020