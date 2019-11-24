|
Patrick Doherty
West Des Moines - On Friday evening, November 22, 2019, after a long fought battle, Patrick died of complications of alcoholism. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel. A Funeral service will begin at noon followed by burial at Resthaven Cemetery.
Patrick was a man of humor, fun, and volunteerism. His time spent in life was all about making people laugh. If he could put a smile on your face then his day was made. Along with his love of bartending, Patrick spent much of his time doing volunteer work, and often called himself a professional volunteer. A few of his favorite charities were: The MS Society, The Salvation Army, Children's Cancer Connection, The Dignity Memorial Vietnam Wall program, and his work for veterans at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel & Cemetery which included: Memorial & Veterans Day programs, and several local veterans and V.A. Medical Center programs.
Left behind to miss him are his mother, Kathy Doherty; sister, Sarah Doherty and his nieces Hannah and Megan Baysinger, and sister, Jennifer Kent and his niece and nephew, Holli and Austin Kent. Greeting him at the gates with a beer was his dad and best friend, Tom Doherty.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Patrick's family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019