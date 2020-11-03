1/1
Patrick James Smith
Patrick James Smith

Indianola - "All that you leave in this world to your loved ones is your legacy- not money (spent too soon) or things you probably didn't want anyway, but how to share, care, love unconditionally and good times spent together." What a legacy Patrick James Smith, Smitty to most, has left with us.

Patrick James Smith "Smitty" moved on to whatever comes next on October 30, 2020, successfully baffling the medical profession.

Smitty is survived by wife Kelly; boys, Cody and Austin; daughter Amanda; grandchildren Kai, Rylee Jo, and Huck; siblings Kathy Smith, Mike (Julie) Smith, Karen (Carl) Schnathorst; and multiple nieces and nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, to celebrate Smitty's legacy, please consider helping others in your community in his honor. If you would like to join the family in sharing memories, join them Saturday, November 21, 4:00-6:00pm, at 16446 Illinois Street, Indianola, IA, 50125. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 15, 2020.
