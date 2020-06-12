Patrick John Menough
Patrick John Menough

Patrick John Menough, 69, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a six-year battle with lung cancer. Pat was born on July 22, 1950, to Clark and Betty Menough, quickly followed by his twin brother, Mike. He lived his whole life in the Union Park neighborhood of Des Moines, apart from being stationed at the Korean DMZ while serving in the U.S Army.

Pat is survived by his wife of 45 years Michelle Menough, his son Nicholas, his stepsons, Jeffrey Monaghan (Jean), and Jammie Monaghan (Ann); his grandchildren, Ashlyn Menough, Brooklyn Menough, Patrick Monaghan, and Korbi McCasland.

Pat loved sports his entire life, including running cross country and playing baseball at East High School before graduating. Pat worked most of his life as a chemical compounder at Qualis Industries, Bayer Crop and Science, and Tone's Spices before retiring to care for an ailing friend during his final years. Pat was loving, optimistic, and friendly to everyone.

A huge and loving family survives Pat. His mother, Betty Menough, his sisters & brothers, Chris Hensley (Steve), Michael Menough (Lynette), Teresa Hamilton (Reggie), Susan Gray (Doug), Mary Bartusek, Judy O'Brien (Michael) and Joseph Menough; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great-nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Clark Menough.

Burial will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive visitors afterward at the family home. Pat was always generous, so please direct memorials to the Food Bank of Des Moines.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Burial
02:00 PM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
