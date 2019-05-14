Patrick McLaughlin



Urbandale - Patrick Wayne McLaughlin, known as Pat, passed away at Kennybrook Village on May 12, 2019. During this time his family and friends gathered around him and he gained strength from their support during a long journey. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 16 at Sacred Heart Church in West Des Moines with a visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.



Patrick Wayne McLaughlin was born on November 15, 1942 to Robert and Marie McLaughlin. His parents' families were from the Irish settlement south of Des Moines. Pat grew up on the south side and attended St. Anthonys, Dowling Catholic, and graduated Drake University with a degree in accounting.



He worked at Iowa Des Moines National Bank, Bankers Trust and Iowa Realty. The majority of his career he owned and managed properties and did property management.



Pat met his spouse Darlene at Iowa Des Moines National Bank (now Wells Fargo). He was an auditor; she was a teller, and he was looking to find the cause of her $50 mistake. He found the mistake and has been auditing her for over 45 years.



Pat and Darlene married on June 29, 1974 and were looking forward to celebrating their 45th anniversary with their large family.



Pat was an avid fan of Drake basketball and a converted Iowa State fan since 16 of his immediate family members were graduates. He relished in all his children and grandchildren's sports careers which kept him busy for years. He also traveled to watch two grandson's play college baseball.



Pat is preceded in death by his parents; Robert and Marie, and his brothers; Robert (Mary) and Joe (Joan). He is survived by his wife; Darlene, Scott McMurray (Terri), Sean McMurray (Julie), Bob Case (Deb) and Erin Harkin (Jon Paul).



He was so proud of each of his 10 grandchildren and the blessing of 7 great grandsons. They were known to him as his "little moose faces." A nickname only a family would understand.



The family also wants to thank all the family and friends who supported Pat through his journey, especially the staff at Methodist West, Bishop Drumm, Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Unity Point Hospice and Kennybrook Village. The ALS society were champions for Pat and a great support for his family.



Memorial contributions can be made to Dowling Catholic or the ALS Association, Iowa Chapter.



Go forth Irish Warrior as you live on in your family and your bravery through your illness inspires us all. Published in Des Moines Register from May 14 to May 15, 2019