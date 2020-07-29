Patrick Riehl



Perry, formerly Johnston - Patrick Riehl, age 58 of Perry and formerly of Johnston, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. A private family graveside will be held in the Dallas Township Cemetery at Dawson, IA. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care.



Patrick Vincent Riehl was born on April 20, 1962 at Des Moines, IA to John Francis and Mary Ann (Blaha) Riehl. He graduated from Johnston High School. He worked at Bishop Drum in Johnston, IA.



He enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, camping, riding his bike, playing cards, listening to music and collecting lighters.



In death he rejoins his parents John and Mary.



Left to cherish Patrick's memory are his son, John (Heidi) Riehl, grandchildren, Max and Mason Chapin, nephew, Tyler (Jeanelle) Caufield, siblings, Mike (Joanie) Riehl and Ann (Rob) Riehl.









