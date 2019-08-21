|
Patrick Rothlauf
Des Moines - Patrick Anton Rothlauf, 64, of Des Moines, died at 9:53 AM Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.
Born December 8, 1954, in Burlington, IA, he was the son of Robert Anthony and Phyllis Marian Hagemeier Rothlauf. On August 8, 1992, he married Pam Mudd in Des Moines, IA.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Rothlauf of Des Moines; two step-sons, Stephen (Caroline) Williams of Des Moines, Nathaniel (Lisa) Taylor of Tolleson, AZ; three grandchildren, Jazmine & Jaida Bell, and Caelan Williams; mother, Phyllis Marian Rothlauf of Des Moines, formerly of Burlington; two sister-in-laws, Kathy (Robert) Loper of Richland, WA, Christine Rothlauf of Des Moines; three nephews, Brandon Rothlauf and Adam Suter both of Des Moines. Shane Loper of Richland, WA; One Niece Jenny Buchanan of Richland, WA; and two great-nieces.
He is preceded in death by his father, and two brothers, Mike Rothlauf and Robert Loper.
Visitation will be held in Des Moines at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home in Burlington, IA.
The funeral service for Mr. Rothlauf will be 1:00 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home. Burial will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Burlington Area Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America-Troop 3.
Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Patrick's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 21, 2019