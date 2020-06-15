PATSY HALE
Des Moines - Patsy E. Hale, 69, of Des Moines, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her residence.
Patsy's public graveside service will be at the North River Cemetery (5392 105th Ave, Norwalk, IA 50211) on Saturday June 20th, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. You may view the service on our website shortly following the service. A visitation will not be held per her wishes.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Indianola or Norwalk Athletic Booster Clubs. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Des Moines - Patsy E. Hale, 69, of Des Moines, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her residence.
Patsy's public graveside service will be at the North River Cemetery (5392 105th Ave, Norwalk, IA 50211) on Saturday June 20th, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. You may view the service on our website shortly following the service. A visitation will not be held per her wishes.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Indianola or Norwalk Athletic Booster Clubs. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.