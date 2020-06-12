Patsy SaterCedar Falls - Patsy Sater, 82, of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 surrounded by her family in the comfort of her daughter's home.Patsy was born on March 14, 1938 to Harland and Gwyneth (Webster) Bass at home in Finchford, Iowa during a snowstorm. Patsy graduated high school from New Hampton. On October 2, 1960, Patsy married Russell Sater at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She and Russell raised their children in Cedar Falls. Patsy was a dedicated league bowler at Maple Lanes in Waterloo. Before retiring, Patsy worked as a cashier for Econo Foods. She enjoyed playing cards, putting together puzzles, garage saleing, and spending time with her family.Those who remain and keep her close to their heart are: her children Judy (Rod) Leach and Terry (Kerry) Sater, grandchildren Nick (Haleigh) Leach, Amanda Leach and Gwendolyn Sater.In death, Patsy joins her husband Russell Sater, her parents Harland and Gwyneth Bass, and her brother Wayne Bass.In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Patsy Sater's name to Reiman Gardens: 1407 University Blvd, Ames, IA 50011.