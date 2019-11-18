|
|
Patti Mathern
West Des Moines - Patricia Louanne Mathern, 75 passed away at her home at Edgewater Retirement Community where she lived for the last 10 years. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. A private family entombment will be at Resthaven Mausoleum.
Patti was born September 28, 1944 to Leroy and Louise (McFadden) Pratt in Bremerton, WA. They moved to Des Moines in 1944 and she was a lifelong resident. Patti and her husband, Gary owned Classic Carriage Works and she also worked at Iowa Methodist for 15 years.
Patti is survived by her daughter, Jolene (Mike) Essy; sons, Jon (Jeannie) Eide and Marc Eide; grandchildren, Kate Essy and Kristen Essy, Tyler (Cheyenne) Eide; great-grandchild, Clover Eide; and brother, Lee (Suzanne) Pratt. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gary.
Memorials may be directed to Easter Seals Iowa-Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines.
