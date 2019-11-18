Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patti Mathern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patti Mathern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patti Mathern Obituary
Patti Mathern

West Des Moines - Patricia Louanne Mathern, 75 passed away at her home at Edgewater Retirement Community where she lived for the last 10 years. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. A private family entombment will be at Resthaven Mausoleum.

Patti was born September 28, 1944 to Leroy and Louise (McFadden) Pratt in Bremerton, WA. They moved to Des Moines in 1944 and she was a lifelong resident. Patti and her husband, Gary owned Classic Carriage Works and she also worked at Iowa Methodist for 15 years.

Patti is survived by her daughter, Jolene (Mike) Essy; sons, Jon (Jeannie) Eide and Marc Eide; grandchildren, Kate Essy and Kristen Essy, Tyler (Cheyenne) Eide; great-grandchild, Clover Eide; and brother, Lee (Suzanne) Pratt. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gary.

Memorials may be directed to Easter Seals Iowa-Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patti's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -