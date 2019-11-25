|
Patty Lou (Marmet) Dubbs
Des Moines - Patty Lou (Marmet) Dubbs, 86, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Bishop Drum retirement center in Johnston, IA. Patty was born November 6, 1934 to Angeline (Fjelland) and Alvin Marmet of the Highland Park area. Patty grew up and remained in the area her entire life. She married her husband, Ronald Dubbs of Indianola in '53. Together, they raised four children. Patty was an avid athlete in her younger years. She coached the Highland Park Spartans who captured the Junior Miss Title, she played on a bowling league for Marmets Auto, and she also enjoyed a challenging game of tennis. She was a lifetime member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Highland Park, where she was active in the Ladies Aid. Patty had a kind and generous heart and often visited with older folks in the community. Later in life, she nannied for a family for many years. Patty was known for her delicious baking; especially her kringla and lemon meringue pie. She had a dry sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She will be greatly missed.
Patty is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ronald Dubbs and four children: Steve Dubbs of Fernley, NV; Gregg and Sondi (Shaffer) Dubbs of Waukee, IA; Tim Dubbs and Sumita Jaggar of Santa Cruz, CA; Angie Dubbs and Daniel Gan of Asheville, NC, six grandchildren: Abigail (Dubbs) and Jason Greeno of Bondurant; Hannah Dubbs of Iowa City; Ian Dubbs of Waukee; Julian Kalamaha of Minot, ND; Azula and Zia Dubbs-Jaggar of Santa Cruz, CA, three great-grandchildren: Emily and MacKenzie Eivins and Sawyer Finn of Bondurant, IA, sister Betty (Marmet) Wilson of Alexandria, VA, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Friday, December 13 at 1:00 PM at Our Savior Lutheran Church at 4003 2nd Ave, Des Moines, IA.
The family is asking that donations be made in Patty's name to the Des Moines chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness at
https://www.namigdm.org/
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019