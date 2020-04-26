|
Patty Lou Woodard
Des Moines - Patty Lou Marlene Woodard, also known as Marlene or Mona, passed away at the Urbandale Health Care Center Saturday, April 25, 2020. She had been ill for some time. Marlene was a proud graduate from East High School and retired from Preferred Risk, also known now as Guide One Insurance.
Every summer was spent at Cutty's Campground, and Marlene enjoyed wintering in Alamo, Texas. She lived in Des Moines and Prole many years, and enjoyed family get-togethers.
Marlene is survived by her children, Joan Lane, Richard Woodard (Sally) and Robert Woodard, all of Des Moines; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; six siblings, a sister-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceding her in death are her parents, Lester and Vernal (Campbell) Weese; brother, Jack Weese; ex-husband, Richard "Dick" Woodard and companion of 42 years, Keith "Whitey" McConnell.
Due to public gatherings being limited to 10 people or less, the family will greet friends 5-7pm Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon St. following those restrictions with rotating their guests. Private graveside services will be held Friday at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, cards may be sent to Richard Woodard, 4405 NE 19th Ave, Des Moines, Iowa 50317 so the children can donate to their own decided charity.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020