Services
St Joseph's Catholic Church
3300 Easton Blvd
Des Moines, IA 50317
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
3300 Easton Blvd.
Des Moines, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
3300 Easton Blvd.
Des Moines, IA
Patty Wilson Obituary
Pleasant Hill - Patricia M. Wilson, 58, Pleasant Hill, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home.

Patty is survived by husband, Pat Wilson, son, Thomas Wilson, and daughter, Isabel Wilson. She was a middle school special education teacher at Northview Middle School in Ankeny, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am, Monday, July 29, 2019, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3300 Easton Blvd., Des Moines, Iowa 50317. The family will greet friends at the church Sunday from 5 to 8pm. Burial of cremains will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army in Patty's name.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 27, 2019
