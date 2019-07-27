|
|
Patty Wilson
Pleasant Hill - Patricia M. Wilson, 58, Pleasant Hill, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home.
Patty is survived by husband, Pat Wilson, son, Thomas Wilson, and daughter, Isabel Wilson. She was a middle school special education teacher at Northview Middle School in Ankeny, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am, Monday, July 29, 2019, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3300 Easton Blvd., Des Moines, Iowa 50317. The family will greet friends at the church Sunday from 5 to 8pm. Burial of cremains will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army in Patty's name.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 27, 2019