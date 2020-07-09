1/1
Pastor Paul A. Reimer Drs
1954 - 2020
Pastor Paul A. Reimer, DRS

Newark, OH, formerly of Altoona - July 14, 1954 - July 4, 2020

Pastor Paul A Reimer, DRS, 65, of Newark passed away on July 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born, July 14, 1954 in Des Moines, IA to the late Philip and Lois Reimer.

Pastor Paul started his ministry at First Baptist Church Findlay, Ohio, where he served as their Assistant Pastor for 15 years. His ministry at Bible Baptist Church as Senior Pastor began in 1991. He has been part of the Newark community for the past 29 years serving as a chaplain for the Licking County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and playing taps for the Licking County Veteran's Alliance.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Debra (Cross) Reimer; sons: Aaron (Darla), Andrew (Bettrina), Benjamin (Laura) and Michael (Regen) Reimer; grandchildren: Collin, Natalie, Kiersten, Lydia, Alexis, Kennedy, Megan, Emily, Eliana and Hudson; brothers: Don Brashear of Altoona and Matthew Reimer of Des Moines; sister: Cheryl Brashear of Altoona.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Mark and John Reimer, and step-father, Clark Brashear.

Services will be held at Bible Baptist Church in Newark. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
