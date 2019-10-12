|
Paul Allan Stout
Clive - Paul Allan Stout, 54, died October 10, 2019 of ocular melanoma that metastasized to his liver. Services will be held at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines with visitation on Tuesday, October 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. and the funeral service on Wednesday, October 16 at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
Paul was born July 23, 1965 to Margaret Ann (Meister) and Ned Delano Stout. He grew up in Mitchellville, IA and graduated from Southeast Polk High School in 1984. He joined the National Guard while in high school and after graduation, joined the U.S. Army Reserves. Paul served for 34 years and attained the rank of Sargent/Major and did a tour in Iraq. In his civilian life, he worked for the Polk County Sheriff's office after high school and joined the Des Moines Police Department in 1988. He was still actively employed as the Captain of the Des Moines Police Regional Academy.
In his free time, Paul enjoyed spending time at home with his family and pets. He was an excellent cook and enjoyed grilling for his family and friends. A devoted father, Paul attended many horse shows and dance competitions to support his daughters, and the family always had annual vacations. He enjoyed his annual fishing trip to Canada with his buddies, and he loved telling stories with a good cigar and a glass of Jack. Paul's passion was working on his ancestry and watching Fox news - Trump 2020.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 26 years, Brenda; his daughters, Emily and Grace; his mother, Margaret Stout; sister, Nancy (Eddie) Myers; nephew, Matthew Myers; and a host of extended family members and dear friends. Paul was preceded in death by his dad, Ned Delano Stout; and uncle, William Meister.
The family thanks Paul's oncologist Dr. Mo, Michele, and the entire staff of the University of Iowa hospital for their amazing care of Paul and the entire family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for distribution to Paul's favorite charities. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019