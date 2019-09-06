Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Vigil
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Paul B. Anthofer


1944 - 2019
Paul B. Anthofer Obituary
Paul B. Anthofer

Urbandale - Paul B. Anthofer, 75, died suddenly on September 1, 2019 in British Columbia, Canada while on vacation with his wife. The family will receive friends 1-3 pm Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel where a Vigil Service will begin at 3 pm. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Monday, September 9th at St. Pius X Catholic Church. A committal service will be held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Paul was born January 2, 1944 in Adair, Iowa to Michael and Theresa (Sturm) Anthofer. He joined the US Airforce in 1962 and was primarily stationed in Germany until his discharge in 1966. He was a graduate of Drake University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Paul worked as a computer programmer for Meredith Corporation, later EDS and NeoData for 38 years until his retirement.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Sandra; children: John (Meg) Anthofer, Christine Pagano Hartshorn; grandchildren: Lauren, Noah, Zach, Patrick, Alexyis, Katherine, Jaiden, Jaxson; siblings: Gladys Frazier, Robert (Vicki), Mary (Robert) Stessman; sisters in law: Kay, Kay and Marianne; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert; siblings: Coleta, Donald, Jerome, Michael, Vernon; and brother in law, Sam Frazier.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial fund to be established. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 6, 2019
