Paul Burnett
Perry, formerly West Des Moines - Paul Eugene Burnett, age 97 formerly of West Des Moines, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Rowley Memorial Masonic Home in Perry, IA. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Internment will take place at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care is assisting for Paul's family.
Paul, the youngest of three brothers was born to Samuel G. and Letha Bowman Burnett on July 3, 1922 in Newcastle, IN. After graduation from high school he served as a Pharmacist Mate in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific theatre of operations during World War II. After the war, he attended Ball State University and later met his future wife Norma Jean Burns. Paul and Norma were married on June 5, 1948 in South Bend, IN. Paul worked as an insurance underwriter in Indiana and Colorado before being transferred to Iowa, where he and his family resided in West Des Moines. Paul also worked as an auditor for the state of Iowa before retiring in 1984. Paul enjoyed taking his family camping, hiking and fishing. He also enjoyed grilling chicken and taking trips to Branson, MO with Norma to enjoy the musical performances. He enjoyed reading or listening to Louis L'Amour westerns along with Tom Clancy and Randy Wayne White adventure novels. Paul was active in the Boy Scouts and a long time member of the Men's Group at the West Des Moines United Methodist Church.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Letha, his brothers Howard and Herman and his son Tracy. He is survived by the love of his life Norma whom he always kissed goodnight, his children Scott (Paula) Burnett of Cape Coral, FL, Ruthie (Marty) Ingersoll of West Des Moines, IA and Gaile (Doug) Linn of Littleton, CO, his grandchildren Justin (Jen) Krohn of Adel, IA, Erica Barkey of Clive, IA, Jordan (Alison) Krohn of Des Moines, IA, Ian Burnett of Olive Branch, MS, Megan (Shawn) Trujillo of Bullhead City, AZ, Katelyn (Dustin) Ingersoll of Kailua-Kona, HI, Ross (Dani) Ingersoll of Urbandale, IA, Kirsten Ingersoll of Des Moines, IA, Courtney (Brandon) Larson of Lakewood, CO, Aaron (Stephanie) Linn of Littleton, CO, Noah Linn of Ft. Collins, CO and Jo (Jeff) Townson of Oakland, CA. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 17, 2020