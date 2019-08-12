|
Paul David Nicoletto
Des Moines - Paul David Nicoletto passed away August 8, 2019 at Prairie Hill Des Moines Retirement Community.
Paul was born September 12, 1939 to James and Elizabeth (Turner) Nicoletto in Iowa City, Iowa. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps. Paul retired from Firestone after over 30 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, trips to Prairie Meadows and watching NASCAR. Paul was an avid college sports fan. He enjoyed watching all of the Iowa teams, especially the Hawkeyes. Paul adored his family and loved family projects and Sunday dinners.
He will be dearly missed by his siblings, Vera Jean Kearney, Evelyn Conway, Mary Buckingham, George Nicoletto and Kathy Brink; children, David (Susan) Nicoletto, Mike (Darci) Nicoletto and Brian (Lisa) Nicoletto; son-in-law, Clark Jacobsen; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, E. "June" Nicoletto; daughter, Pauline Jacobsen; and his siblings, Jim Nicoletto and Judy Nicoletto.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 13th at the funeral home. Paul will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the - Greater Iowa Chapter in loving memory of his beloved daughter, Pauline.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 12, 2019