Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:30 PM
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
Paul "Eric" Dierks Obituary
Paul "Eric" Dierks

Des Moines - age 52 passed away unexpectedly at his home in Des Moines. Most recently he worked repairing small engines at Cappel's Ace Hardware in Norwalk and West Des Moines. He is survived by his daughter, Katie Marsh (Jon Stonehocker), his mother, Audrey Criswell; and siblings Tony Dierks, Cheryl Lewis, Ryan Dierks, and Jenni (Jake) Johnston; a step-mother, Linda Dierks and her children, Steve, Lori, and Marcus; and several nieces and nephews He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Dierks in November 2018; and a brother-in-law, Tim Lewis.

A Visitation for friends and family will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a and Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31st at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019
