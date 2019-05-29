|
Paul "Eric" Dierks
Des Moines - age 52 passed away unexpectedly at his home in Des Moines. Most recently he worked repairing small engines at Cappel's Ace Hardware in Norwalk and West Des Moines. He is survived by his daughter, Katie Marsh (Jon Stonehocker), his mother, Audrey Criswell; and siblings Tony Dierks, Cheryl Lewis, Ryan Dierks, and Jenni (Jake) Johnston; a step-mother, Linda Dierks and her children, Steve, Lori, and Marcus; and several nieces and nephews He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Dierks in November 2018; and a brother-in-law, Tim Lewis.
A Visitation for friends and family will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a and Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31st at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. For directions to the service, send a condolence and order flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019