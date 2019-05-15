|
|
Paul Douglas Doak
Columbia, MO - Paul Douglas Doak, 90, passed away on May 12, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 16 at 2:00 pm, at Columbia Cemetery with full military honors.
Paul was born on a farm south of Gallatin, Missouri to Edgar Parker and Grace Bryan (Tarwater) Doak on January 5, 1929. He attended schools in the Gallatin, Jameson, and Eagleville areas before his family moved to Olathe, Kansas where he attended high school for three years. While at Olathe, he played football and was active in FFA. He exhibited
Hampshire swine and Southdown sheep at local and regional shows and had the Grand Champion Market Lamb at the American Royal in 1946 and 1947.
After his father's death in 1946, his mother moved the family to Hallsville, Missouri to enable the children to easily attend the University of Missouri. Paul graduated from Hallsville High School in 1947. While attending the University of Missouri, he participated in Freshman Football, Ag. Club, Block and Bridle Club and pledged FarmHouse Fraternity.
Paul started shearing sheep for neighboring farmers. This activity grew into year round employment shearing for large commercial feedlots, ranchers, and farmers in Kansas, Wyoming, and Missouri.
During the Korean War, Paul was drafted into the United States Army. While home on leave, he and Patricia Ann Austene, his longtime sweetheart, were married on August 11, 1951. He was wounded at the Battle of Heartbreak Ridge when the 7th Infantry Division relieved the battered 2nd Infantry Division and spent two years at Brooke Army Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
He was given retirement from the Army and reentered the University of Missouri where he received a BS and MS degree. He received a PhD degree from Iowa State University and became a faculty member in 1965. In 1962 he started teaching and advising students majoring in agricultural business. He served as advisor of the Ag Business Club and taught agricultural marketing, agribusiness operations, and career seminar courses. He retired from Iowa State University in 1992 with Emeritus status.
In 1973 Paul and Patricia started Ames Best Hybrids to produce and market seed corn. The company grew into a full line registered seed company. It was closed after 33 years because of declining family health.
Paul had a lifelong interest in purebred Southdown sheep and at its peak, his flock numbered over 650 head.
Paul was grateful for all of his mentors, friends and teachers who helped him along the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, James, Richard, William and Roger, and sister, Dottie Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his daughters, Sara Doak of Columbia, Missouri. and Laura Springer (Neal) of Los Angeles, California., brother, John Doak of Dallas, Texas., and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Paul Doak Agricultural Business Recruiting Scholarship, Iowa State University Foundation, P.O. Box 868, Ames, Iowa. 50010-0868.
Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 15, 2019