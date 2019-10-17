Services
Hope Lutheran Church
3857 E 42nd St
Des Moines, IA 50317
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hope Lutheran Church
3857 E. 42nd Street
Des Moines, IA
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
3857 E. 42nd Street
Des Moines, IA
Paul E. Pinegar


1955 - 2019
Paul E. Pinegar Obituary
Paul E. Pinegar

Urbandale - Paul Edward Pinegar, beloved son, father and brother, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 due to a one car accident. Paul was born September 9, 1955 in Des Moines, Iowa, second child to Charlie and Maurine Pinegar. He attended Delaware Elementary and graduated from SE Polk High School in 1973.

Paul was owner of Pinegar Tile and Stone. He was very creative and well respected in his line of work. Paul loved riding his Harley and taking road trips. He had a love for plants inside and out.

Paul had a kind heart and cared deeply for his family and friends.

Paul is survived by his mother, Maurine Pinegar; son, Joshua (Sonja) Porter and grandson, Luke; his brother Patrick (Penny) Pinegar; sisters, Gail Carton (Frank Amadeo) and Jill (Alan) Wheeler and many nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Pinegar.

Visitation and services will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 3857 E. 42nd Street, Des Moines. Visitation will be 4-7pm, Sunday, October 20 at Hope Lutheran Church with funeral services 10:30 am, Monday, October 21 at the church. Interment will be at Berwick Cemetery. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
