Paul F. Schafer



Earlham - Paul F. Schafer entered heaven on Sept 29, 2020, in Houston, Texas. He always said, "Don't feel sorry for me when I'm gone because I've lived a wonderful life." Paul was loved by all who knew him. His spirit of goodness and generosity carried him all through his life.



Paul was born on June 13, 1954, in Des Moines, IA, to Marvin and Peg Schafer. He and his sister Anne and brother Andy were raised in Earlham. Paul loved everything Ford, Florida, Canada fishing, Duluth, Nascar, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bears, good friends, family and of course Clear Lake.



He is survived by his partner in life Lu Ann Harkins and son Chad and his wife Lisi. The pride and joy of his life were his granddaughters Charli and Burkli (Bzerkly) Harkins. He is also survived by his mother Peg and sister Anne (Wayne Moorhead). He was preceded in death by his father Marvin and brother Andy.



Paul was a warrior who fought the good fight with cancer. That warrior mentality paid off because cancer did not win. Many thanks to MD Anderson Cancer Center and all the professionals and friends and family who helped him on his journey. He was an inspiration to many. His wishes were to be cremated. There will be a celebration of life for Paul at a time yet to be determined. Until then, crack open a Bud Light and drink it in his honor.









