Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Gregory Moore


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Gregory Moore Obituary
Paul Gregory Moore

Urbandale - Paul Gregory Moore, 65, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home in Urbandale. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday, March 21st at Iles Westover Chapel where a celebration of Greg's life will begin at 7 pm.

Greg was born May 2, 1953 in Baldwin, WI to Kenneth and Betty Moore. For almost 50 years he worked as a framer and carpenter, building many homes in the Des Moines area. In 1974 Greg married Sheila Lasnek. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing pool and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Greg's sons both became carpenters and he loved to work with them.

Survivors include his wife, Sheila; children: Joshua (Jenna) Moore of Bondurant, Jeremiah (Sheryl) Moore of Des Moines; 9 grandchildren; two sisters: Sandra (Henry) Warlow and Michelle (Tim) Faller. Greg was preceded in death by parents and grandson, AJ.

Memorial contributions may be made to family to help defray the cost of final expenses. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Download Now