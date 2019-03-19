|
|
Paul Gregory Moore
Urbandale - Paul Gregory Moore, 65, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home in Urbandale. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday, March 21st at Iles Westover Chapel where a celebration of Greg's life will begin at 7 pm.
Greg was born May 2, 1953 in Baldwin, WI to Kenneth and Betty Moore. For almost 50 years he worked as a framer and carpenter, building many homes in the Des Moines area. In 1974 Greg married Sheila Lasnek. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing pool and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Greg's sons both became carpenters and he loved to work with them.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila; children: Joshua (Jenna) Moore of Bondurant, Jeremiah (Sheryl) Moore of Des Moines; 9 grandchildren; two sisters: Sandra (Henry) Warlow and Michelle (Tim) Faller. Greg was preceded in death by parents and grandson, AJ.
Memorial contributions may be made to family to help defray the cost of final expenses. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 19, 2019