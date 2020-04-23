|
Paul H. Parson
Formerly of Des Moines - Paul H. Parson, 90, formerly of Greenfield Plaza in Des Moines, passed away on March 25, 2020 of cancer at HeatherWood Manor in Eau Claire, WI.
Paul was born March 10, 1930 in Leon, IA to parents Alfred "Lee" and Katie May (Ripple) Parson. Paul had five brothers and five sisters.
He served in the Army for three years, initially stationed at Ft. Benning, Georgia in the 511th Airborne Infantry Regiment, receiving a Parachutist Training Badge. He later transferred to Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, where he served the remainder of his military service.
He was married to Lila-Lee Kendall (Aubert) Parson for 47 years until her passing in 2001.
He retired from Armstrong Tire and Rubber after 32 years. He enjoyed doing handy-man work, woodworking, gardening, fishing and attending music festivals.
Paul is survived by his daughter Polly (Larry) Pickering of West Des Moines, step-daughter Debby (Ted) Harlan of Des Moines and step-son Mike (Sarah) Aubert of Indianola, two grandsons, five great-grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren and 9 step-great grandchildren, two sisters, Doris (Gene) Foland of Des Moines and Neva "Bunny" Clapper of Arizona. Paul is also survived by his wife Bernice Parson whom he married in 2007.
Paul was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife Lila-Lee, his step son-in-law Ronald E. Clark who died in 1968, his five brothers and three sisters.
There will be an Inurnment and Celebration of life at a later date.
Memorials in Paul's name can be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020