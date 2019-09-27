Services
Garry-Roberts-Murphy-Schaaf Funeral Home- Algona
218 South Moore Street
Algona, IA 50511
(515) 295-3731
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Garry-Roberts-Murphy-Schaaf Funeral Home- Algona
218 South Moore Street
Algona, IA 50511
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Garry-Roberts-Murphy-Schaaf Funeral Home- Algona
218 South Moore Street
Algona, IA 50511
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Garry-Roberts-Murphy-Schaaf Funeral Home- Algona
218 South Moore Street
Algona, IA 50511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Cecelia Catholic Church
Algona, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Bode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Bode


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. Bode Obituary
Paul J. Bode

West Des Moines - Paul J. Bode, 87, of West Des Moines, IA, formerly of Algona, IA, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Algona. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Algona. Visitation will be Sunday, September 29th from 2-5 pm with a Rosary prayed at 2:00 pm and again from 9-10 am on Monday at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Algona. Visit www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com for full obituary.

He is survived by his wife Betty, West Des Moines; 3 sons, Craig (Susan) Bode, Muscatine, IA, Chris (Dawn) Bode, Port Byron, IL, Andrew (Kate) Bode, West Des Moines, IA; 7 grandchildren; brother, Mark Bode, Omaha, NE, sister, Marlene Prohaska, Garner, IA; He was preceded in death by brother, Franklin Bode.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now