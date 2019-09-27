|
Paul J. Bode
West Des Moines - Paul J. Bode, 87, of West Des Moines, IA, formerly of Algona, IA, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Algona. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Algona. Visitation will be Sunday, September 29th from 2-5 pm with a Rosary prayed at 2:00 pm and again from 9-10 am on Monday at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Algona. Visit www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com for full obituary.
He is survived by his wife Betty, West Des Moines; 3 sons, Craig (Susan) Bode, Muscatine, IA, Chris (Dawn) Bode, Port Byron, IL, Andrew (Kate) Bode, West Des Moines, IA; 7 grandchildren; brother, Mark Bode, Omaha, NE, sister, Marlene Prohaska, Garner, IA; He was preceded in death by brother, Franklin Bode.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 27, 2019