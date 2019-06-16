|
|
Paul J. Cooper
West Des Moines - Paul J. Cooper, 82, of West Des Moines, IA, passed away June 5, 2019. Paul was born to Pauline Cooper on August 27, 1936 in Worthington, Missouri. He attended a one-room school house from kindergarten through 8th grade in Worthington and subsequently attended and graduated from Unionville, MO High School in 1954.
Hitching rides everyday from Worthington to Kirksville, MO, Paul dedicated himself to obtaining his Bachelor of Science in Education from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College. Immediately out of college, he began teaching Junior High School in Durant, IA, and not long after obtained his Master of Arts in Education, also from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College.
Paul then became the High School principal at Central Dallas of Minburn, IA for one year when he then took a high school principalship at Logan-Magnolia in Logan, IA. Four years later he became the Junior-Senior High School principal at East Union in Afton, IA, and remained there for five years. He then served as both Junior High and Elementary principal in Chariton for 15 years before health issues forced an early retirement. He concluded his service to the education of children as a crossing guard for the West Des Moines School District from 2004-2011. Turk, a yellow Labrador, was his constant companion during these years.
Paul faithfully followed the Iowa Hawkeye football team, and his beloved St Louis Cardinals. He perfected the soft taco, and together with Mary Ann, they arguably made the best tacos this side of the border which were often featured at family gatherings.
Paul is survived by Mary Ann, with whom he would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in August, and their 5 children: Kathryn (Dr. Neil) Mandsager, Kristin (Gary) Wiedenfeld, Susan (Dr. Ron) Harshman, CDR Tom (Jen) Cooper, and Jane (Jay) Moeller. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Paul often expressed much pride in the accomplishment of his children and their spouses, and his grandchildren.
Paul was attending his granddaughter's graduation in Savannah, GA when he experienced a serious health event, and was placed into hospice where he died peacefully with his family by his side. Plans for a private memorial service for family and close friends are pending -- more than likely tacos will be served!
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019