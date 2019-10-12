|
|
Paul K. Barkley
Des Moines - Paul K. Barkley, 85, passed away October 11, 2019 at Ramsey Village.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. A private family burial will be held at Glendale Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Suncrest Hospice, 5959 Village View Drive, Suite 100, West Des Moines, Iowa, 50266 in loving memory of Paul.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019