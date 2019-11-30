|
Paul Larson
Urbandale - Paul Larson, 91, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home in Urbandale. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Paul was born April 1, 1928 in Des Moines to Carl and Winifred (Gregg) Larson. He was a graduate of East High School, Class of 46' and lived in the Des Moines his entire life. On June 5, 1948 he was united in marriage to Jo Ann Joynes. Paul was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and enjoyed fishing, golfing and grilling. His greatest joy was being surrounded by his family and friends.
Paul had a long career in real estate as a sales manager for Iowa Realty.
Paul is survived by his son, Chris (Carolyn) Larson of Urbandale; sister-in-law, Jaynee Sue Joynes of Grimes; nephews, Jason Joynes and family of Urbandale; niece, Jennifer Peitz and family Minneapolis, MN and brother-in-law, Robert Joynes of Las Vegas, NV; Sharon Starkey of Urbandale as well as other nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jo Ann; and his brother Bob Larson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church General Fund, 4114 Allison Ave, Des Moines, IA 50310. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019