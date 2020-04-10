|
Paul Latta
West Des Moines - Paul Richard Latta, age 92, passed away on April 8, 2020 of natural causes. Paul was an outgoing, gregarious, kindhearted man with the ability to strike up a conversation and debate with anyone he met. His two favorite topics of conversation were politics and sports; he was an ardent Democrat and although he enjoyed watching a variety of sports (Cubs, Hawkeyes, Cyclones), his real passion was the Boston Celtics.
Paul was born in Sac City, IA on September 16 1927 to Claire Latta and Ruth Johnson Latta. He was greatly proud of his mother's Norwegian ancestry. He graduated from Des Moines East High School in 1946, then joined the army later that year. He graduated from Wayne State College in 1951 with a BA in Education and had a fierce loyalty to Wayne State for the rest of his life.
Paul obtained his Master of Education from the University of Omaha. He then taught high school in small towns across Iowa and Nebraska. He loved coaching track, basketball and football. He met Sally Donovan, his wife of over 60 years, in Bettendorf Iowa. He was teaching History; she was in the adjacent classroom teaching English. They married in June of 1959.
In 1969 Paul and Sally had the opportunity to move to West Des Moines to manage (and later own) the Ponderosa Golf Course. He was proud of his work at the Ponderosa and the business it became. He enjoyed having the same opportunities to work with young people that he had experienced while teaching, and he loved his employees and the variety of customers he was able to meet, some of whom became his friends for life.
He is survived by his wife Sally Donovan Latta; two daughters: Catherine Latta (Eric) Jorgensen, Mary Latta (Michael) Thilges; four grandchildren: Frederick (Kathryn) Jorgensen, Moira Jorgensen, Elizabeth Thilges, John Thilges; and one great grandson: Ivan Jorgensen. He is also mourned by his sister in-law Charlotte Latta; nieces and nephews: Jacqueline (Wayne) Fullenkamp, and Michael (JoAnn) Latta; 9 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Claire Russell Latta, niece and nephew-in-law: Christine and Michael McKenna.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made directly to Dowling Catholic High School, Wayne State College, the Food Bank of Iowa or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
The immediate family is holding a private funeral service due to COVID-19. A public memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020