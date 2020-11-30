Paul Leo McMullin Jr.
Luther - Paul Leo McMullin Jr., 93, formerly of Luther, IA and Zephyrhills, FL, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, IA.
A private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Malachy's Catholic Church in Madrid with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery near Polk City.
The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. A link will appear around 10:45 a.m., (just prior to the service) on Leo's obituary page at www.Ilescares.com
, where you may also leave online condolences.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.