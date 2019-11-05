Services
Resources
Des Moines - Paul Manson Kellogg, 72, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 8 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, also at the funeral home, and will conclude with burial with military honors at Blair Chapel, in Bevington, Iowa. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
