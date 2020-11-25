Paul McClannahan
Des Moines - Paul, 75, passed away at home on November 23, 2020. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Paul was born June 29, 1945 to Vincent and Eleanor (Stouffer) McClannahan. He grew up in Mitchellville. Paul graduated from UNI with his master's degree and spent his career teaching Industrial Arts in Des Moines at Weeks Junior High and North High School. He was an expert craftsman and loved spending his time in his woodshop building projects for the family, as well as being outdoors in his yard and garden.
Paul is lovingly remembered by his wife, Linda; son, David and wife Brenda and their children, Amanda and Jared and fiancé Heidi Morey; daughter, Heather and husband Matt Schager and their daughter, Eleanor; and sister, Lynn McClannahan.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
.