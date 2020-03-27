|
|
Paul McCollom
Windsor Heights - Paul Richard McCollom, 60, passed away, peacefully March 26, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice following a courageous one year battle with esophageal cancer.
Paul was born in Fort Madison, Iowa to parents, Russell and Betty (Palmer) McCollom. At an early age, Paul and his mother moved to Des Moines. He graduated from North High School and Grandview College. He faithfully served in the US Navy. Upon returning to Des Moines, he met the love of his life, Laurie Gelner and they were married in September of 1984. Paul loved music, especially playing guitar. His love of music and people led to him opening two bars (The Hideaway and Shooter's) where he enjoyed hosting fund raising events and jam sessions with other musicians.
Paul was most recently employed at HyVee, Windsor Heights/Urbandale.
Paul was survived by his wife of 35 years, Laurie; brother-in-law, Gary Gelner (Janice) of Britt, IA; niece, Holly Rossi (Mike) of Lisle, IL; nephew, Jon Gelner (Jamie) of St. Charles, IA and their three children, Lola, Henry and Will, as well as many friends and his beloved cats, Ozzy and Jagger.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a party to celebrate his life will be planned for a later date. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020